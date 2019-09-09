Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Lifted Position in Abb Limited (ABB) as Share Price Declined; Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised by $9.10 Million Its Stake

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 4086.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 121,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 124,268 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 2,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 390,556 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 1.02M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BLN EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MLN TO 50 MLN TONS; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 23/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5,411 shares to 158,453 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,413 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,500 shares to 196,711 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 95,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).