Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Increased Holding in Abb Limited (ABB) by $1.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Norris Perne & French Llp Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 1.70M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 6,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,947 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 103,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,402 shares to 275,948 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 29,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819,052 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 18,207 shares to 140,316 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 52,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,055 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.