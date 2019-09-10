Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Increased Bristol (BMY) Holding By $758,157; Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 10.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc acquired 16,131 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 166,470 shares with $7.94M value, up from 150,339 last quarter. Bristol now has $78.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 7.23M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper

Among 3 analysts covering Stagecoach Group PLC (LON:SGC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stagecoach Group PLC has GBX 190 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 140’s average target is 12.11% above currents GBX 124.88 stock price. Stagecoach Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 1. Citigroup upgraded the shares of SGC in report on Friday, April 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and GBX 125 target in Friday, April 5 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Liberum Capital. See Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 135.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 135.00 Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 126.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 177.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Upgrade

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 9,402 shares to 275,948 valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 3,784 shares and now owns 212,413 shares. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc has 689,487 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp invested 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 82,625 shares. Saratoga And Inv Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 5,710 shares. Arrow stated it has 32,544 shares. Covington reported 0.43% stake. Moreover, Cls Invests has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,960 shares. Country Club Tru Co Na holds 0.12% or 20,605 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Co owns 370,219 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison Partners holds 24,000 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 920,159 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs Inc reported 102,000 shares stake. Washington Capital Mngmt Inc holds 39,190 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 21,884 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 38,430 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 13.12% above currents $48.09 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, May 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Stagecoach Group plc shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.35% more from 5.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company owns 1,498 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 27,397 shares. Geode Ltd Liability owns 86,898 shares. North Star Investment reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). 130,466 are held by State Street Corporation. First Wilshire Secs holds 208,977 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 163,725 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 331 shares. American Intl Grp Inc has 0% invested in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,483 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) for 74,341 shares. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) for 124,017 shares.

The stock increased 0.87% or GBX 1.08 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 124.88. About 389,980 shares traded. Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group(R) Announces Acquisition Of CID Resources(R); 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group renamed Superior Group of Companies; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 02/04/2018 Superior Uniform: Superior Uniform Group® Receives Top Honors at NAUMD Image of the Year Awards – 04/02/2018 – 08:25; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of 703.85 million GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Bus , UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. It has a 32.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $64,635 activity. BENSTOCK MICHAEL also bought $64,635 worth of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) shares.