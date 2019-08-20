Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Decreased Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Valuation Declined; As Nmi Holdings Cl A (NMIH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Cut Holding by $6.53 Million

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 29,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 430,196 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 459,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 4.14 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc Cl A (NMIH) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 907,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 147,786 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (Class A) by 49,721 shares to 476,969 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Qualcomm Falls After Revenue Miss, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

