Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Decreased Its Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) Position by $935,192; Cadian Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 32,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Prtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 3.65M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36 million, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.93. About 541,078 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 74,800 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 171,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Ks has 0.42% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 237,949 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 15,248 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3,748 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc has 39,336 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 3,109 shares. Cadian Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.61% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Geode Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 374 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 110,538 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Lpl Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Azimuth Cap Mgmt holds 111,240 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Limited (NYSE:ABB) by 100,099 shares to 535,807 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.