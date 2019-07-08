Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake By $448,624; Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) Sellers Increased By 0.19% Their Shorts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. ASH’s SI was 2.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 2.58M shares previously. With 884,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)’s short sellers to cover ASH’s short positions. The SI to Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s float is 4.15%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 36,143 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 1.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global 20.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – Oz Buys New 2.5% Position in Ashland Global; 16/03/2018 Ashland Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Butanediol Plant in Germany, Related Merchant I&S Products; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Retain Its BDO Plant in Lima, Ohio, to Ensure Consistent Supply for Internal Needs; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 20/03/2018 – Specialty Chemicals Company Ashland Mulls Asset Sales — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 2,549 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 47,048 shares with $8.28M value, down from 49,597 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $121.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $190.71. About 268,153 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ashland Global Holdings Inc.. (ASH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.94 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 67.96 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Weighs In On Accenture’s ‘Steady’ Quarter – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Publicis takes on rivals and consultants with Epsilon purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

