Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Xylem (XYL) Position By $427,469; Shorts at Cbs Class B (CBS) Raised By 3.53%

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Xylem Inc. (XYL) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,411 shares as Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 158,453 shares with $12.52 million value, down from 163,864 last quarter. Xylem Inc. now has $13.28B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 1.03M shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS) had an increase of 3.53% in short interest. CBS’s SI was 10.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.53% from 10.18M shares previously. With 2.19M avg volume, 5 days are for Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS)’s short sellers to cover CBS’s short positions. The SI to Cbs Corporation Class B’s float is 3.24%. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36 million shares traded or 126.94% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/03/2018 – Alan Cumming Helps CBS Unfurl Its Rainbow Flag With `Instinct’; 17/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DECLARED PRO RATA DIV OF 0.5687 SHRS OF CLASS A SHR; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 11/03/2018 – Chris Geidner: A little update here: BuzzFeed News has learned that CBS plans to air the “60 Minutes” interview with; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CBS-OWNED STATIONS IN CHARTER MARKETS & CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES IN TAMPA & ATLANTA, WILL CONTINUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $1,733 MLN VS $1,603 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer

Among 2 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $81’s average target is 9.85% above currents $73.74 stock price. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 200 shares. Pinnacle has 0.25% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 140,571 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,555 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. 340,597 are owned by Davenport And Lc. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). New England Research Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 31 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 299,266 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 20,050 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 73,951 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 33,802 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 48.51% above currents $41.41 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.56 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.09 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.