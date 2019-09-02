Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.70 Million; Hasbro (HAS) Valuation Rose While Beaconlight Capital Lowered by $1.33 Million Its Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 15,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 39,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 679,410 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS & OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 29,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 430,196 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 459,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 16,131 shares to 166,470 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Ltd reported 11,345 shares. Raymond James Na owns 0.59% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 178,733 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth invested 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 567,371 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Finemark Bank reported 6,129 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,486 shares. Kanawha Cap has 0.47% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). M&T Fincl Bank reported 0.35% stake. Ims Cap Mngmt accumulated 19,179 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 16,657 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 282,249 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers stated it has 11,926 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fin Counselors Inc holds 0.37% or 154,440 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 5,359 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares to 375,144 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $270.88 million for 12.61 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.