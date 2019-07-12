Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position; Kdi Capital Partners Upped By $724,115 Its Dollar General (DG) Stake

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stake by 3.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,886 shares as Las Vegas Sands (LVS)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 167,835 shares with $10.23M value, down from 173,721 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands now has $49.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 1.63M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 6,085 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 137,814 shares with $16.44M value, up from 131,729 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $36.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 1.00 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 18,189 shares to 152,741 valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 94,262 shares and now owns 62,179 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management stated it has 0.62% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0.01% or 735 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Chase Counsel Corporation reported 35,198 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 228,213 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 23,192 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 4,686 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 235,477 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,959 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 2,207 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 386,396 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has 2,587 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ameriprise Fincl holds 787,139 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Dollar General had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $142 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Loop Capital. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $621.67M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Mckinley Management Delaware invested in 205,030 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 21,400 are owned by Fosun Intl. Moreover, Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 16,582 shares. Eaton Vance owns 4,846 shares. Allstate has 51,834 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Enterprise Svcs reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 32 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Com has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 7,300 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 266,309 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 73,286 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.08% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley.