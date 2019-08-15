Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Its Holding in Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) as Market Value Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Raised Its Position

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 2.44M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 32,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Prtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 582,718 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.55% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 35,740 shares. Thompson Investment accumulated 12,008 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.15% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.37 million shares. 14,500 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co. Coastline Trust Co owns 61,100 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 163,375 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 21,683 are held by Hap Trading Limited. Spirit Of America Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 882,656 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 5.52% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 60,455 shares. 10,873 were accumulated by Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability. West Family Invs holds 694,022 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability owns 12,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,587 shares to 185,368 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products explores sale of Texas oil terminal stake – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Bull Case Strengthens – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Acquires 33% Equity Interest in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shin Oak NGL Pipeline – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,804 shares to 46,626 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,521 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Corporation holds 75,176 shares. Korea Invest owns 824,375 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.03% or 11,413 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 15,412 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm owns 83,835 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bbva Compass Bancorporation stated it has 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atria Investments holds 14,737 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Plancorp Lc reported 2,452 shares stake. Montag A Assocs Inc accumulated 4,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 11,390 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company holds 0.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 76,648 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 184,823 are held by Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd.