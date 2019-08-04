Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Its Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) Position; ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (ARLUF) Shorts Decreased By 41.33%

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) had a decrease of 41.33% in short interest. ARLUF’s SI was 13,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 41.33% from 22,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 44 days are for ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)’s short sellers to cover ARLUF’s short positions. It closed at $20.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 32,248 shares as Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 1.02M shares with $29.82M value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Enterprise Products Prtns now has $65.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year

More important recent Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Aristocrat Leisure: Interesting Australian Opportunity – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aristocrat Leisure Is Now Up 303%. Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and service of gaming machines and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.31 billion. It offers a range of services and products, including electronic gaming machines, and social gaming and casino management systems. It has a 32.8 P/E ratio. The firm also offers cabinets and gaming products.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Enterprise (EPD) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.