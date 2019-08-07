Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Ebay (EBAY) Holding By $347,874; Starwood Property Trust Has 1.28 Sentiment

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 9,402 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 275,948 shares with $10.25 million value, down from 285,350 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 8.46 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript)

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 154 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 120 sold and reduced their stakes in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 163.31 million shares, down from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Starwood Property Trust Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 96 Increased: 98 New Position: 56.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. Deutsche Bank maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $4200 target. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru accumulated 83,100 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Llc owns 696,175 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 6,712 shares in its portfolio. Covington Mgmt accumulated 22,440 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.07% or 15.08 million shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 517,407 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 56,000 shares. Sun Life Incorporated has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Northern Corp holds 0.1% or 11.03M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Perritt Management invested in 11,943 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25 million for 19.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 2.25 million shares traded or 51.35% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for 110,000 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 820,869 shares or 5.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 4.89% invested in the company for 203,561 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 4.36% in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,988 shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.45 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.74 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.