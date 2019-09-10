Penn Davis Mcfarland Decreased Its Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $353,160; Magna International (MGA) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Upped Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 1491.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 975,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 65,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 1.25 million shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 167,835 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 173,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 3.23M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (Class A) by 49,721 shares to 476,969 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $592.74 million for 18.62 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 240,081 shares to 8.06M shares, valued at $104.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 287,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,083 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN).