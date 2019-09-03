Penn Davis Mcfarland Decreased Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding; NiSource Inc. (NI) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -4.46% below currents $29.83 stock price. NiSource had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $29 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $29 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 34,630 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 1.08M shares with $21.70 million value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc. now has $45.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 4.85M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.97 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 89.56 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 87,627 shares. Smithfield Tru has 160 shares. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 16,554 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 69,558 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 2.14 million shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Co holds 7,887 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 215,229 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh has invested 0.74% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 364,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 100 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company holds 9,746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1.82 million are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. 1.51 million were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Co.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 1.02 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mai Capital Management has 0.68% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Security Natl Trust Company has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Korea Investment reported 1.27 million shares stake. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Elkhorn Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 20,900 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 357,742 shares. Quaker Cap Limited invested 8.92% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability reported 3.26 million shares. 119,608 are owned by 10. North Point Port Managers Oh stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 18,269 are held by Natl Asset Mgmt Inc. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 518 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 22,752 shares. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Group Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acg Wealth holds 22,137 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 8.19% above currents $20.03 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 30.