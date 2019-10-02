Penn Davis Mcfarland Cut Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $10.76 Million; Park Avenue Securities Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 555,752 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 14,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.42. About 629,133 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.17 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares to 3,092 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 34,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,701 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.