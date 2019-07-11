Penn Davis Mcfarland Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol (BMY); Patten Group Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 16,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, up from 150,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 22.97M shares traded or 63.93% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth has 20,737 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.68% or 112,572 shares. Botty Investors Ltd holds 1,575 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,678 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Co Ma reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keating Invest Counselors reported 1.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Resources reported 13.18M shares. Kistler has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 2,149 shares. Lynch And Assocs In, Indiana-based fund reported 39,775 shares. Mad River Invsts holds 2,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Westchester Capital Mngmt has 378,902 shares. 5,314 were reported by Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Com.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 29,376 shares to 819,052 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,573 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

