Penn Davis Mcfarland Boosted Position in Abb Limited (ABB); Matson (MATX) Stock Value Rose While London Co Of Virginia Decreased by $1.31 Million Its Stake

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.56M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER A COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS AND POWER SOLUTION THAT WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY OF KAZ MINERALS’ SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING PLANT IN AKTOGAY, KAZAKHSTAN; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 36,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 520,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, down from 557,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 114,393 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,549 shares to 47,048 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 157,991 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $68.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 15,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny accumulated 29,006 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 19,000 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.18% or 95,317 shares. 6,100 are held by North Point Port Managers Oh. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited stated it has 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,683 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 4,593 shares. Dupont Capital Management has 23,161 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 1,221 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Capital Rech Global Invsts invested in 2.23 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 118 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd has 25,516 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.