Penn Davis Mcfarland Boosted Its Abb Limited (ABB) Position by $1.80 Million; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Its Systemax (SYX) Holding

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 52,680 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.92M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BLN EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MLN TO 50 MLN TONS; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 14,322 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 215,476 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 54,530 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 333,953 shares. 27,901 are held by Victory Mngmt. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 87 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 32,074 shares. Interest Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 7,795 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 30,100 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 63,900 shares. Smith Thomas W invested in 1.27% or 75,000 shares.