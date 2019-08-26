Penn Capital Management Co Upped Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position; GLANBIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (GLAPF) Shorts Down By 0.01%

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 3,399 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 21,934 shares with $3.28M value, up from 18,535 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 33,251 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04

GLANBIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had a decrease of 0.01% in short interest. GLAPF’s SI was 1.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.01% from 1.15 million shares previously. The stock decreased 9.18% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 272 shares traded. Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) stake by 176,741 shares to 806,040 valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 103,767 shares and now owns 265,266 shares. Whiting Pete Corp New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 221,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fort Lp has 0.17% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 15,937 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 29,883 shares. Penn Capital Management invested in 0.31% or 21,934 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amp invested in 0.01% or 44,707 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 96,125 shares in its portfolio. 36,393 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Llc owns 11,497 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.46% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

