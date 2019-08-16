Penn Capital Management Co Upped By $1.63 Million Its Aqua America (WTR) Position; Cree (CREE) Sentiment Is 1.29

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 178.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 45,234 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock rose 8.65%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 70,621 shares with $2.57M value, up from 25,387 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $9.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 168,233 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend

Cree Inc (CREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 125 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 97 trimmed and sold holdings in Cree Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 108.05 million shares, down from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cree Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 81 Increased: 75 New Position: 50.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aqua America has $4500 highest and $42 lowest target. $44’s average target is 0.11% above currents $43.95 stock price. Aqua America had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 8. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Boenning & Scattergood. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,082 are owned by Arrow Fincl Corporation. Catalyst Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust reported 200 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. At Bancshares accumulated 6,313 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 104,069 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 6,565 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 8,101 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 153,803 shares. Personal Advisors has invested 0.31% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Tobam owns 1,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 990,072 shares. Ingalls And Snyder holds 25,076 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 425 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Keane Group Inc stake by 172,937 shares to 755,001 valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) stake by 44,066 shares and now owns 109,297 shares. Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) was reduced too.

The stock increased 2.03% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 124,566 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. for 9,133 shares. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owns 218,000 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 3.81% invested in the company for 230,662 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has invested 3.58% in the stock. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.25 million shares.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.