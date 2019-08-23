Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Share Price Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Position Lifted by Archon Partners Llc

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 41,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 244,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 286,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 129,215 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $264.81. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN

