Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Position in Enpro Inds (NPO) by $1.18 Million; Inverness Counsel Raised Position in Facebook (FB)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The hedge fund held 83,974 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 100,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 94,877 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 178,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.78 million, up from 175,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD HOPED TO SHOW OFF DEVICES AT F8 CONFERENCE IN MAY; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 118,564 shares to 992,540 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 109,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $113,647 activity. Shares for $108,666 were bought by Bower Steven R..

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charlotte-based EnPro taps chief operating officer to be its next CEO – Charlotte Business Journal” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro Acquires The Aseptic Group For Biopharma Industry Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries Announces Acquisition of The Aseptic Group – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 3,700 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Daruma Mngmt Ltd Com reported 404,400 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested in 717,560 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 52,801 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 37,800 shares. Glenmede Communications Na reported 88 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 104 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,507 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 1,170 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 354,843 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 14,111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.92% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 13,465 shares to 19,392 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 46,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,949 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).