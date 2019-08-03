Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by $837,254; Element Capital Management Cut Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position by $804,816

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 44,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The hedge fund held 109,297 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 153,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 20,725 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK)

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 16,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 46,199 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 62,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.12 million for 7.71 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,530 shares to 5,633 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 135,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 17,168 shares to 26,264 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.31 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

