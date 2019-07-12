Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Enerplus (ERF) Holding; Shorts at Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Lowered By 11.01%

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Enerplus Corp (ERF) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 176,741 shares as Enerplus Corp (ERF)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 806,040 shares with $7.49 million value, down from 982,781 last quarter. Enerplus Corp now has $1.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 309,908 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity. Sloane Alexander R had bought 11,709 shares worth $100,270 on Monday, May 20.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $397.28 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 388,058 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). 179,115 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. 2.62 million are owned by Blackrock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Vanguard Grp accumulated 0% or 1.68 million shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 30,740 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Lc reported 3,300 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 20,982 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 399,883 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Co holds 880,357 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Prelude Lc, a New York-based fund reported 360,942 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.05% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio.

