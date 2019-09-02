Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed By $1.49 Million Its Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Stake; Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (bermu (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shorts Increased By 70.84%

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) stake by 16.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 35,553 shares as Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 175,398 shares with $7.52 million value, down from 210,951 last quarter. Wsfs Finl Corp now has $2.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 151,807 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet

Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (bermu (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) had an increase of 70.84% in short interest. TAT’s SI was 62,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 70.84% from 36,700 shares previously. With 36,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (bermu (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)’s short sellers to cover TAT’s short positions. The SI to Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (bermu’s float is 0.22%. The stock increased 15.48% or $0.0965 during the last trading session, reaching $0.72. About 17,874 shares traded. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) has declined 36.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAT); 28/03/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum CEO To Discuss Strategic Direction and Recent Corporate Developments in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat; 21/03/2018 TransAtlantic Petroleum 4Q Rev $15.2M; 28/03/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum CEO To Discuss Strategic Direction and Recent Corporate Developments in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Pr; 09/05/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum 1Q Rev $16.9M; 06/04/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Change in Time of Presentation at IPAA New York Oil and Gas Symposium; 09/05/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD – EXPECTS TO RESUME PRODUCTION OPERATIONS ON ITS YILDURM-1 WELL ON TEMREZ LICENSE IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 9c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 7,301 shares to 35,220 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 13,728 shares and now owns 61,860 shares. Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) was raised too.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.69 million for 11.45 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 1.14 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 11,414 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 8,833 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.03M shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Roundview Capital Llc owns 6,065 shares. Pzena Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 658,829 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Proshare Advsr Ltd invested in 5,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 376,106 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 68,057 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 5,385 shares.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $39.93 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. It currently has negative earnings.