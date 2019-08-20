Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Teradyne (TER) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Market Value Rose, Elk Creek Partners Raised Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 47,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 301,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 253,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 86,629 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 159.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 53,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 86,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 33,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 798,224 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teradyne (TER) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Teradyne’s (NASDAQ:TER) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 94,204 shares to 888,577 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 66,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,395 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 46,500 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 5.00M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2.5% or 299,236 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 242,016 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 160,489 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sns Gp Ltd Co reported 13,701 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.6% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 7,169 shares stake. Mufg Americas Holding Corp, a New York-based fund reported 829 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 88,044 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 78,640 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Paloma Mngmt owns 22,270 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has 63 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 17,826 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 10,014 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 26,911 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Washington Tru Bancorp holds 0% or 600 shares. 24,571 are held by Wellington Grp Llp. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 15,604 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt accumulated 42,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 347,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 354,275 shares.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Prove It’s a Cash Flow-Gushing Machine – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “G4S to separate cash solutions unit, plans to create two companies – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BHP’s FY19 Earnings and Revenues Up Y/Y on Higher Prices – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SJT,EQNR,SDRL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 28,738 shares to 336,699 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 684,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).