Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Raised as Share Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Position Has Raised by American Research & Management

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 11,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 754,409 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 42,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 137,340 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 95,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 4,332 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SONA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,279 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 172 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) or 13,114 shares. Corbyn Invest Mgmt Inc Md invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Kennedy Cap Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 232,324 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 576,813 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 77,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 15,374 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 503,817 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,892 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 51,368 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 89,108 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 88,296 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 17,828 shares to 54,439 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 188,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset has invested 0.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Pennsylvania-based Covington Inv has invested 1.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.08% or 41,353 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.04% or 429,514 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated holds 2,551 shares. 3,413 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. 3,955 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.13% or 308,941 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 47,390 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 6,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Quaker Cap Invests accumulated 10,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.05% or 10,245 shares. House Ltd Liability has 1.21% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 70,617 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability reported 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura owns 33,582 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 47,250 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $154,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,433 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

