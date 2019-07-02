Penn Capital Management Co Stake In Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Was Has Raised; Matarin Capital Management Lowered Nelnet (NNI) Position as Market Value Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 62,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 85,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 25,932 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 2.60% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 09/04/2018 – Nelnet Expands Loan Servicing Offerings To Meet Demands Of Fintech Lenders; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Net $113.9M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 147.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 21,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 14,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 273,585 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 4,224 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 2.44M shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 15,234 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,533 shares. Boston Prns, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 139,356 shares stake. Da Davidson Co has invested 0.01% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.16% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 22,080 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.04% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Parkside Bancorp And reported 966 shares. Magnetar Ltd holds 4,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) or 28,702 shares. 19,442 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 58,020 shares to 103,670 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 56,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,704 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $53,585 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Carroll Fin Assocs has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 5,301 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Raymond James Ser Advsrs Inc owns 98,336 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 300 are held by City Holdings. Asset Inc owns 3,118 shares. First Personal Financial Service holds 935 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,400 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.37% or 5,000 shares. 225,380 are owned by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0.17% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 30,156 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0.19% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1,489 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 38,029 shares to 200,054 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 77,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,808 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).