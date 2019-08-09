Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Lowered by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Raised Its Position in Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) by $739,500 as Valuation Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 79.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 74,048 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 71,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The hedge fund held 392,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, down from 463,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 313,673 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charles River Labs teams up with Atomwise in drug design – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories and Toxys Enter Agreement to Offer ToxTracker® in North America – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership has 0.37% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 3,624 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,681 shares stake. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership has 9,559 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Lc accumulated 1,957 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt invested in 1.09% or 89,539 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 9,757 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 7,390 shares. Cambridge Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 2,000 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 6,358 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 18,748 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 3,240 shares. 73,939 are held by Snyder Management Ltd Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 3,948 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan likes Akebia in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup initiates Physicians Realty at neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust: 3 Things To Consider Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physician Realty Q4 same-store NOI rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust’s 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn reported 4,525 shares. American holds 0.01% or 116,525 shares. First Republic reported 31,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP accumulated 2.27M shares or 0.57% of the stock. D E Shaw Company Inc owns 11,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 889,881 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd. 3.86 million are held by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Lc. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 323,498 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 60,600 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.95M shares. Suntrust Banks owns 146,668 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).