Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Boosted by $568,872 as Share Price Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Holder Lincoln National Lifted Stake

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 23,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.77. About 3.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 23,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 114,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 90,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 42,606 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 285 shares. The North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 1.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 3.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Guardian Trust accumulated 0% or 668 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 27,416 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 31,150 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc holds 0.21% or 2,671 shares. Ifrah Financial Services holds 0.14% or 1,896 shares in its portfolio. 14,150 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd. Sabal Trust Com reported 2.56% stake. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 37,249 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Penobscot Inv Management Company holds 1.41% or 34,758 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 6,597 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Permanens Cap LP reported 192 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,823 shares to 35,665 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 7,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,509 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 60,363 shares to 296,252 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 2,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OLD LINE BANCSHARES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Line Bank Fortifies Leadership Team with Three Senior Level Appointments and Adds New Commercial Lender – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,428 activity. Rivest Jeffrey A bought 840 shares worth $23,016. CORNELSEN JAMES W had bought 613 shares worth $17,582. MANUEL GAIL D bought 375 shares worth $10,748. $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by Shah Suhas R. 2,000 shares valued at $54,856 were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H on Thursday, February 21. Suit John M II bought 1,300 shares worth $35,503.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 20,725 shares. Teton Advsr reported 36,479 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 665,561 shares. Blackrock stated it has 873,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 152,784 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 357,917 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 114,405 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 1,000 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Davenport & Com Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 28,500 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 46,186 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested in 397,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock.