Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Trimmed by $896,544; Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 56,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 330,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, down from 386,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 430,270 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 218,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 86,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, down from 305,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 624,626 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67 million for 23.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,056 shares. Central Natl Bank reported 5,130 shares stake. Savings Bank holds 0.26% or 20,255 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Gp holds 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 2,808 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aviva Public Ltd Com has 135,988 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.95% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Enterprise Fincl Serv Corp reported 3,100 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma invested in 0.12% or 84,010 shares. Bright Rock Limited Liability Corp owns 17,000 shares. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank has 0.31% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,130 shares. Whale Rock Cap Ltd Liability invested in 2.26% or 1.17 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh reported 39,885 shares stake.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,077 shares to 176,552 shares, valued at $20.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 619,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 10,918 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 564,217 shares stake. Miles Cap reported 26,226 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,053 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 69,288 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ct owns 3.84M shares. M&T Bancshares invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 3.29 million shares. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 5.48% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 4.21M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 48,460 shares. Old National Comml Bank In reported 25,272 shares stake. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.15% stake. Parametric Ltd Liability invested in 823,288 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% or 300,000 shares. Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 17,688 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 45,911 shares to 197,182 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Matls Plc by 280,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

