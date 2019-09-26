Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Upped Its Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (CWCO) by 54.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 131,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% . The hedge fund held 107,988 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 239,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Water Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 30,325 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 4.14 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CWCO shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.89 million shares or 3.77% more from 7.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Commerce accumulated 10,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 23,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 33,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 90,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 58,515 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 5,196 shares. Fmr has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 122,193 shares. Denali Ltd, California-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Ltd Liability reported 29,997 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) or 762 shares. 202,154 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin. Northern Tru holds 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) or 182,399 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consolidated Water Reports the State Congress of Baja California, Mexico Passes Key Legislation to Advance Water Desalination Project – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Water: Unusual Activity Could Indicate A Buyout – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.40 million for 26.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 65,359 shares to 89,489 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 15,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,313 shares to 25,336 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bo (AGG) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,883 shares, and cut its stake in Intl. Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo shows sustained survival benefit in NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.