Penn Capital Management Co Raised Scientific Games (SGMS) Stake by $320,948; James Investment Research Upped Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $2.38 Million

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 8,422 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 73,121 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.64 million, up from 64,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $248.73. About 1.20 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 16,892 shares as the company's stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 313,144 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 296,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 1.04M shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 100,570 shares to 108,853 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 73,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,645 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Scientific Games to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 – PRNewswire" on May 01, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.