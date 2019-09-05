Penn Capital Management Co Raised Position in Ormat Technologies (ORA); Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 10,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 47,384 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 36,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $226.74. About 2.80 million shares traded or 58.64% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 87.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 13,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The hedge fund held 27,925 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 14,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 273,887 shares traded or 57.74% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ormat Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORA); 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NETTED SOME DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES ACROSS DIFFERENT TAX JURISDICTIONS NOT PERMITTED PURSUANT TO U.S. GAAP; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUNA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 7,205 shares. Regions Corp holds 3,886 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 253 shares. Seizert Limited Liability Corporation invested in 69,716 shares or 0.56% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 22,201 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bank Of The West stated it has 11,677 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 81,301 are held by Arvest Savings Bank Division. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 54,652 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 267,137 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 38,245 shares stake. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Conning holds 0.02% or 3,123 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.12% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (NYSE:SHW) by 13.78M shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Announces Resignation of Christine Heckart from Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research’s 4.5% Dividend Hike Boosts Shareholder Return – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Strong Memory Aid Lam Research (LRCX) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House accumulated 2,331 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 7,830 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 1,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Group reported 975 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 8,420 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 118,635 were accumulated by Personal Cap Advsr. Aqr Cap Lc reported 5,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 90 were accumulated by Moody Financial Bank Division. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 151,683 shares. Proshare Lc stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Lpl Llc accumulated 15,425 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,359 shares. Smithfield owns 2,423 shares. Citadel Limited reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).