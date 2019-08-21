Penn Capital Management Co Raised Ormat Technologies (ORA) Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 6,065 shares with $771,000 value, down from 9,331 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $9.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 28,337 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) stake by 87.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 13,035 shares as Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)’s stock rose 13.88%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 27,925 shares with $1.54M value, up from 14,890 last quarter. Ormat Technologies Inc now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 12,962 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS LAVA COVERED THE WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Decision Was Approved by, and With the Continuing Oversight of, the Company’s Board of Directors Upon the Recommendation of Its Audit Committee; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Decision Based on Its Conclusion That There Were Errors in the Income Tax Provision

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bright Horizons Family has $16300 highest and $126 lowest target. $144.50’s average target is -12.50% below currents $165.15 stock price. Bright Horizons Family had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of BFAM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 16,260 shares to 326,343 valued at $65.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 19,785 shares and now owns 34,535 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 128,705 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W & Ca. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 41,775 shares. 28,324 were reported by Whittier. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 969 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Personal Cap Advsr reported 7,791 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 8,076 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,094 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 64,032 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Management owns 1,801 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 14,044 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Limited Liability Com De invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.05% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio.

