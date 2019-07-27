Penn Capital Management Co Raised Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position by $809,952; Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $468,264 as Stock Value Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 13,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 48,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 7.53M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 4.09M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 437,938 shares to 108,158 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 522,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Com owns 12,230 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 21,795 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru Lp owns 4.22M shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp accumulated 2.36 million shares. Zweig holds 0.94% or 422,767 shares. Kentucky-based Regent Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Epoch Inv Ptnrs stated it has 11.10 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 804,127 shares stake. Alphaone Invest Services Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 684 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 2.25M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.08% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 142,397 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 66,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 242,081 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% or 26,109 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 492,217 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $73.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 6.19M shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ls Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 23,856 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 61,327 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Commerce Fincl Bank accumulated 10,051 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.02% or 659,790 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management accumulated 32,670 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 6.60M shares. 77,200 were reported by Castleark Management Limited Liability.