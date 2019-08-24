Penn Capital Management Co Raised Its Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stake; Flowers Foods (FLO) Sentiment Is 1.23

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 121 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 98 sold and reduced stock positions in Flowers Foods Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 134.04 million shares, down from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Flowers Foods Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 77 New Position: 44.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Zions Bancorporation (ZION) stake by 213.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 11,356 shares as Zions Bancorporation (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 16,676 shares with $757,000 value, up from 5,320 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation now has $7.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09M shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 25.66% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. for 7.07 million shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 2.13 million shares or 12.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Llc has 3.42% invested in the company for 221,819 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank has invested 2.86% in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 904,934 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. It operates through two divisions, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. It has a 27.38 P/E ratio. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) stake by 122,958 shares to 1.46M valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Everi Hldgs Inc stake by 791,233 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 29.90% above currents $40.03 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital.