Penn Capital Management Co Raised Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Position; Amerco (UHAL) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) stake by 16.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 19,653 shares as Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS)’s stock declined 16.06%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 136,180 shares with $4.10 million value, up from 116,527 last quarter. Innophos Holdings Inc now has $549.97 million valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 55,102 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C

Amerco (UHAL) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 93 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 72 sold and reduced equity positions in Amerco. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 7.10 million shares, down from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amerco in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 61 Increased: 64 New Position: 29.

The stock increased 1.60% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $348.57. About 73,692 shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. AMERCO (UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects clients to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 12.33% of its portfolio in AMERCO for 169,910 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 35,791 shares or 9.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 5.86% invested in the company for 561,258 shares. The California-based Indaba Capital Management L.P. has invested 5.13% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 93,001 shares.

