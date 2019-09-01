Penn Capital Management Co Raised By $657,228 Its Orbcomm (ORBC) Position; Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Sentiment Is 1.07

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) stake by 59.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 109,538 shares as Orbcomm Inc (ORBC)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 292,865 shares with $1.99M value, up from 183,327 last quarter. Orbcomm Inc now has $367.67M valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 548,969 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM NAMED CONSTANTINE MILCOS INTERIM CFO; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – ORBCOMM to Showcase New Integrated Transportation Solution Offering at Truckload Carriers Annual Convention; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 07/03/2018 Orbcomm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT

Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 72 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 67 reduced and sold their positions in Rudolph Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 28.37 million shares, down from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rudolph Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 52 New Position: 20.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 241,982 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for 270,070 shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc owns 48,199 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 125,893 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 377,078 shares.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $684.24 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 24.49 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ AGN, DFRG, PCMI, RTEC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 2,460 shares to 4,994 valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) stake by 44,066 shares and now owns 109,297 shares. Red Rock Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ORBC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 1.04 million shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Co reported 0.33% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). 136,600 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Art Advisors Llc accumulated 0.01% or 35,409 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr stated it has 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 4,597 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Franklin Res Inc has 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 219,600 shares. Millrace Asset Gp invested 1.25% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 338,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 308,301 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8,139 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 7.86 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 660,573 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.