Penn Capital Management Co Position in Ryerson Hldg (RYI) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Saybrook Capital Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $1.08 Million

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 263,197 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (RYI) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 124,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 221,251 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 346,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Ryerson Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 1,822 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q Rev $941.3M; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ryerson Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYI); 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 06/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Portolan Capital Management LLC Exits Ryerson Holding; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 46,789 shares to 70,741 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

