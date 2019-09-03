Penn Capital Management Co Position In Orbcomm (ORBC) Was Has Upped; Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $578,336

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.67M, up from 274,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 109,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 292,865 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 183,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 548,969 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M, EST. $69.1M; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 07/03/2018 Orbcomm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 177,936 shares to 360,397 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,353 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ORBC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd reported 1.87 million shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Crow Point Ptnrs invested in 0.04% or 33,485 shares. Teton Advisors Inc has 522,315 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co has 10,389 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.01% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). National Bank Of America De accumulated 129,848 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 15,230 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 55,586 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 765,492 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Moreover, Adage Prtn Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.