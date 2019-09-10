Penn Capital Management Co Position in Enerplus (ERF) Has Cut by $753,632 as Stock Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose While L & S Advisors Decreased Holding by $336,233

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 152,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 156,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 9.30M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 94,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 888,577 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 982,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 828,928 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $49.96M for 7.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

