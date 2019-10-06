Penn Capital Management Co Maintains Stake in Itron (ITRI); Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $429,176

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 22,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 139,989 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 116,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 192,906 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 48,685 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30M, down from 53,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.15M shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 80,633 shares to 184,633 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 100,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,853 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Itron Signs Global Reseller Agreement with TerraGo to Accelerate Smart Streetlight Projects – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Itron to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Aug. 5, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy and Itron Collaborate to Transform Customer Experience and Utility Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since April 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwh Capital invested in 5,516 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 14,591 are owned by Us Natl Bank De. Advisory Service Networks Lc holds 0% or 23 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Company Ltd Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Prudential Fincl reported 370,833 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 19,100 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company. Metropolitan Life New York holds 10,950 shares. Highlander Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,465 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Invesco Limited owns 831,791 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Graham Com Investment Advisors LP reported 0.73% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Quadrant LP Ca has 499 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Com holds 0.24% or 21,394 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc holds 24,443 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 1,994 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Management Limited Co. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 60,469 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank reported 2,625 shares. Salem Cap Management has 2,490 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 3,098 shares. Aviance Limited Liability Company holds 4,715 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fiduciary holds 11,875 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 44,190 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Advisory Serv has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,622 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 46,010 shares to 545,541 shares, valued at $73.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Duke Energy grant helps power up electric bus program – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PHOTOS: Honeywell CEO says new HQ building is hopefully first of many in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” published on October 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Is Duke Energy eyeing the purchase of yet another government-owned utility? – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: CLT reveals fresh look for airport entrance; What Charlotte’s first MLS suitor says about latest bid; Duke Energy CEO among ‘Powerful’ execs – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.