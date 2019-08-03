Penn Capital Management Co Maintains Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX); Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Valuation Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered by $361,350 Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 7,152 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.52M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 12,282 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 14,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 317,334 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Vestor Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 5,573 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.57% or 1.11M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 95,491 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 200,621 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd has invested 0.32% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Blackhill Cap invested 1.93% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne holds 4,800 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Management Inc, California-based fund reported 5,106 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc owns 112,491 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.31 million are held by Millennium Mngmt Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc reported 2,970 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 175,929 shares to 87,889 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,915 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump to reboot U.S. kidney care via executive order – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 21,325 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 15,400 shares. Walthausen holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 55,757 shares. 285 were accumulated by Shelton Capital. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 223 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 12,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wasatch has invested 0.68% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 165,017 shares. 220,168 are held by Comerica Retail Bank. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 169,586 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt stated it has 649,893 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 114,355 shares in its portfolio. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 4,871 shares. Shine Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 158 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Sound Shore Forecasts Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Eaton and J.B. Hunt Transport Services – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stupidly Cheap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 6,630 shares to 23,611 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).