Penn Capital Management Co Maintains Position in Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI); Carbonite (CARB) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Position by $2.03 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 84,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 171,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 269,553 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 744.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 76,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 86,353 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 75,825 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 437,938 shares to 108,158 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 26,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,046 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.40 million for 16.66 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 insider sales for $1.92 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares to 76,696 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).