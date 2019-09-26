Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Holding; Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Has 0.91 Sentiment

Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 10 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced their holdings in Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.28 million shares, up from 3.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Modine Mfg Co (MOD) stake by 4.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 29,230 shares as Modine Mfg Co (MOD)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 668,749 shares with $9.57M value, down from 697,979 last quarter. Modine Mfg Co now has $562.28M valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 156,550 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 32,700 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 20,370 shares. 25,345 are held by Morgan Stanley. Bailard holds 0.02% or 20,250 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 201,957 shares stake. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 22,400 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt invested in 27,942 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Snow Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 430,367 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 342,199 were reported by Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 24,012 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 83,283 shares to 428,943 valued at $11.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) stake by 15,960 shares and now owns 152,140 shares. Habit Restaurants Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Modine Manufacturing has $1300 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 10.56% above currents $11.08 stock price. Modine Manufacturing had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 195,190 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 853,011 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 475,500 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 287,498 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $428.79 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.2 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Suggestions For Blackrock After Discussion With Chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – The Prices In The Sector Bounced From Their Bottoms – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackrock Inc. Securities Approach Crash Level Declines – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock declares dividend on State Specific Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2016.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 31,268 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.