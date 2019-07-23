Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $5.22 Million; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Rose, Insight 2811 Has Raised Position by $335,286

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 226,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 530,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 757,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. It closed at $17.21 lastly. It is down 62.38% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 9.40 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 13/03/2018 – PANDOX AB PANDXb.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 180 FROM SEK 165; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 05/04/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA LTM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11.8; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanely’s Wilson on Markets and Sectors to Watch (Video); 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – AGREED TERMS TO FORM JV PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 — Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Darsana Prns Lp owns 8.00M shares. 1.01M are owned by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc. 62,671 are held by Raymond James Advsrs. Alliancebernstein LP has 85,400 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 11,200 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 16,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Welch Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Co reported 10,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 30,171 shares. State Street reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Principal reported 28,048 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 190,850 shares.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.36 million for 15.37 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 16,760 shares to 120,601 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 27,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).