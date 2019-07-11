Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Its Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) Position; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG) Sentiment Is 1.19

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 19 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced stock positions in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) stake by 29.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 51,838 shares as Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI)’s stock declined 25.59%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 123,860 shares with $2.35 million value, down from 175,698 last quarter. Covenant Transn Group Inc now has $253.85M valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 29,709 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 43.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO 4.…; 28/03/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING COVENANT BREACH WAIVERS EXTENDED TO MAY 31; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Reflects Likelihood We Will Lower Rating in the Next Mo if Moby Doesn’t Reach Agreement With Lenders to Expand Covenant Headroom; 22/05/2018 – STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LTD – MANAGEMENT IS SEEKING A WAIVER FROM ITS BANKING PARTNERS FOR ANY COVENANT BREACH; 12/03/2018 – Aryzta Covenant Jitters, Just Eat Lost Appetite: Europe Consumer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s: Q1 2018 Covenant Score For Asia High-yield Bonds Improves From Q4 2017; 02/04/2018 – Identillect’s Delivery Trust® Selected by Covenant Administrators, Inc. for Secure Email Communications; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $75,000 activity. BOSWORTH ROBERT E bought $75,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) stake by 109,538 shares to 292,865 valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) stake by 68,452 shares and now owns 104,685 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was raised too.

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $9.00M for 7.05 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.48% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covenant Transportation Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVTI in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 33,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 17,759 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 29,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Systematic Management LP holds 0.04% or 54,365 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 0.15% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 100,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 208,294 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 84,233 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 50,388 shares. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 45,731 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.01% or 17,685 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 763,262 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Prudential Fin invested in 0.01% or 234,815 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $230.72 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 102,112 shares traded. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) has declined 8.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500.