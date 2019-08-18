Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $482,432 as Stock Price Declined; Somerset Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding in International Business Machscom (IBM) by $1.66 Million

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 15,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 271,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 286,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,113 were accumulated by Chatham Gp Incorporated. First City Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 4,349 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd reported 2,540 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 78,726 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Com holds 2,160 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 8,181 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 6,596 shares. Lc holds 58,077 shares. Davidson Advsr owns 2,690 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 409,078 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4.59 million shares. Altfest L J Co invested 0.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cortland Associate Mo holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,848 shares. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 497 shares. Dudley And Shanley holds 6.3% or 757,098 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 127,999 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.90M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 97,467 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 72,452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 32,986 shares. 29,393 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership. Voya Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 150,865 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.85% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 165,174 were reported by Stephens Ar.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 65,065 shares to 101,793 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, June 13.