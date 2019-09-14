Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) Holding as Valuation Rose; Mawer Investment Management LTD Increases Holding in Kar Auction Services (KAR)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (CWCO) by 54.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 131,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% . The hedge fund held 107,988 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 239,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Water Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 106,362 shares traded or 132.00% up from the average. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 290,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.46M, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.71 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 144,577 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 491 shares or 0% of the stock. Motco reported 34 shares. 885,000 are held by Greenlight Cap. 552,276 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 11,436 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.2% or 938,884 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 5,079 shares. Kirr Marbach Llc In accumulated 156,844 shares. 727 are held by Oakworth. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 13,690 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 261,101 shares. Company National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 47,252 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 26,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 5,755 shares to 351,045 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 234,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,874 shares, and cut its stake in.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold CWCO shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.89 million shares or 3.77% more from 7.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 23,890 shares stake. Reilly Advisors owns 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 334 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 46,634 shares. 20,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Hightower Advsr Ltd has 18,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Strs Ohio holds 40,100 shares. Pnc Group owns 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 1,274 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Geode Cap Management Llc stated it has 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% or 12,405 shares in its portfolio.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 42,211 shares to 137,340 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 7,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.40 million for 23.75 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

